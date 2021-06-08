Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

