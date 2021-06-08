Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $222,000 Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,526,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.