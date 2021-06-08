Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 7,435 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 466,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

