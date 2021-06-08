LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

