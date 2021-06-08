Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.71% of Laredo Petroleum worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

LPI stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $851.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.