Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates “BUY” Rating for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$248.92.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$219.43. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

