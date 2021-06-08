Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.64 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.