LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €136.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching €120.45 ($141.71). The company had a trading volume of 84,943 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €117.07.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

