Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,004 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $321,264.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,714,685.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

