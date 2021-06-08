Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.69. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.