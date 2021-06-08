Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) were up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.84 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 59,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,251,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,520. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lemonade by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

