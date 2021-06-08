LHT (LHT) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $159,161.27 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008913 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

