Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

LILA opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

