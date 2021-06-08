Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 1,039,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,872. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

