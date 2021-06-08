Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.54.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$89.86. 707,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,457. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.45. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

