LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

LIVX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

LIVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $95,200. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

