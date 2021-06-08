Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,452,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock worth $140,961,088. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 1,573,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,618,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion and a PE ratio of 128.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

