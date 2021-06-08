Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIDE stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 832,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

