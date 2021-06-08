Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $62.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $62.18 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.