Luis Felipe Huerta Sells 11,632 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $193,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $193,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luis Felipe Huerta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75.

GATO stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

