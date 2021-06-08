Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $440.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $434.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.61.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $331.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.41. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $159,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

