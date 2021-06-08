Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $331.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.