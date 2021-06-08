Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

