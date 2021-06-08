Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

