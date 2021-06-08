Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 421 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $232.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

