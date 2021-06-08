Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.