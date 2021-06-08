LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Cut by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,625. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

