MACRO Consulting Group Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,277.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,487.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.