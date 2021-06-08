Madison Asset Management LLC Has $46.79 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

