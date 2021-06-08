Madison Asset Management LLC Has $83.81 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $83,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

NYSE J remained flat at $$141.68 during trading on Tuesday. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

