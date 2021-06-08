Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Arista Networks worth $61,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,645.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,302 shares of company stock valued at $27,149,957 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $352.56. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

