MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 701,606 shares.The stock last traded at $22.53 and had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 563.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

