MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 701,606 shares.The stock last traded at $22.53 and had previously closed at $22.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 563.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
