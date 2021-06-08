Marcum Wealth LLC Has $781,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $617.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.49 billion, a PE ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

