Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $560,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,785. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.46. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

