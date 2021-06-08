Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.