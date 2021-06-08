Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $258.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.