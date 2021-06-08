Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

