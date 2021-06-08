Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

