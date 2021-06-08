Marshall Urist Sells 16,566 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,713.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 2,982,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

