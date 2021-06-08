Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

