Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 464,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

