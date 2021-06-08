Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.
NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 464,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
