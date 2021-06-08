Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 245,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

