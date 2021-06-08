Maryland Capital Management Makes New $503,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

