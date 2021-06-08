Maryland Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.75.

NYSE RH opened at $624.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

