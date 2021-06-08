Maryland Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $376.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $258.61 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

