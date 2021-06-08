Maryland Capital Management Sells 225 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,285,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

