Maryland Capital Management Sells 263 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

