Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.