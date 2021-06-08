Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $316,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

