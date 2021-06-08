Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $329,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Premier by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

